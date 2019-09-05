State Environmental Fund deputy head forced to leave office after leaking news of suspended Agrofert subsidies to press

The deputy head of the State Environmental Fund Leo Steiner, who suspended state subsidies to a company in the Agrofert conglomerate due to a possible conflict of interest on the part of the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, has left his post, the news site Seznam.cz reported on Thursday.

Steiner himself confirmed that he had left at the end of August, saying that his superior wanted to start disciplinary proceedings against him for giving the media information about the suspension of the subsidies. Steiner said he had broken the internal regulation intentionally.