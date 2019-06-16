State collected over one trillion crowns in taxes in 2018

The state collected over one trillion crowns in taxes last year, which is 62 billion more than in the previous year, the Czech News Agency reported on Sunday.

According to the state’s final account, presented by the government in the Lower House of Parliament, some 727 billion crowns ended up in the state budget and 295 billion crowns were earmarked for regions and municipalities. Nearly 20 billion crowns went to the State Fund for Transport Infrastructure. Collection of VAT and personal income tax recorded the steepest growth in 2018.