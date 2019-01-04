State budget for 2018 ended with surplus of 2.9 billion crowns

04-01-2019
The Czech Republic’s state budget for 2018 ended with a surplus of 2.9 billion crowns. The minister of finance, Alena Schillerová, presented the figures for the country’s economic performance in 2018 at a news conference in Prague on Thursday afternoon.

According to the ministry, it is the second best result since 1996. The finance ministry had initially planned for a CZK 50 billion budget deficit.

 
