State attorneys looking into allegation PM’s son was kidnapped

The Supreme State Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday that it had ordered prosecutors in Prague to investigate suspicions that the son of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš may have been kidnapped. A representative of the Supreme State Attorney’s Office said such an investigation would have to entail the questioning of Andrej Babiš Jr., who lives in Switzerland.

Mr. Babiš’s son told reporters from Seznam Zprávy that he had forcibly moved to the Crimea as his father wanted him to “disappear” out of the way of a corruption investigation.

The prime minister denies the allegation and says his son is mentally ill. The police say they are also looking into claims made in the Seznam Zprávy report.

According to doctors’ reports, both Mr. Babiš’s son and his sister suffer from psychiatric problems and are unable to testify in a case in which the PM is accused of wrongly acquiring EU subsidies.