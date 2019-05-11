State attorney to consider case of man making Nazi gesture in central Prague

The case of a man who made a Seig Heil gesture at a Prague political gathering organised by Tomio Okamura’s Freedom and Direct Democracy party is to be considered by the state attorney’s office after being handed over by the police. Officers said that while looking at footage of the incident they had also found evidence of a woman wearing a swastika and are also investigating that matter.
The event in question was a rally on Wenceslas Sq. at which far-right leaders such as Marine Le Pen of France and the Netherlands’ Geert Wilders appeared alongside Mr. Okamura to protest at what they dubbed the “dictate” of the European Union.
