State attorney files charges in connection with leaks of police wiretappings in 2009

A Prague state attorney has filed charges against former transport minister Vít Barta and former counter-intelligence officer Jan Petržílek in connection with information leaks of police wiretappings of conversations between former Prague mayor Pavel Bém and influential Prague businessman Roman Janoušek.

Vít, who once owned the biggest detective agency in the land, is believed to have persuaded Petržílek to leak the incriminatory wiretappings to the press for political reasons. The wiretappings suggest that the then-mayor of Prague Pavel Bém of the Civic Democrats was a mere puppet in the hands of the influential lobbyist.

Both men have previously been investigated in connection with the case. They denied any involvement in the matter.