State agencies CzechInvest, CzechTrade have de facto merged, Industry Minister says

The planned merger of state agencies CzechInvest and CzechTrade is nearly complete, Minister of Industry Marta Nováková told a news conference on Tuesday. The process should be finalised when the agencies move to a new joint location, she said.

Two weeks earlier, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) said state agencies should merge in order to create a more effective umbrella groups promoting the country’s interests.

Nováková said the CzechInvest/CzechTrade merger had already saved some 70 million crowns. Currently, there are about 50 CzechTrade offices, half of which are located in embassies abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has proposed a reorganisation giving it control over CzechTrade, CzechInvest, the Czech Development Agency, Czech Centers and CzechTourism.