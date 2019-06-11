Starting price of Škoda Kamiq set at 379,000 crowns

Ruth Fraňková
11-06-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Škoda Auto’s new SUV model Škoda Kamiq will be sold on the Czech market for 379,000 crowns, the Czech car manufacturer announced on Tuesday. The starting prize is around 10,000 crowns higher than the price of Škoda Scala model. The brand’s third and smallest SUV replaces Yeti, which was discontinued in 2017. It is expected to reach its first customers in September.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 