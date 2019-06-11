Starting price of Škoda Kamiq set at 379,000 crowns

Škoda Auto’s new SUV model Škoda Kamiq will be sold on the Czech market for 379,000 crowns, the Czech car manufacturer announced on Tuesday. The starting prize is around 10,000 crowns higher than the price of Škoda Scala model. The brand’s third and smallest SUV replaces Yeti, which was discontinued in 2017. It is expected to reach its first customers in September.
New flats in Prague increasingly out of reach
“I believe this is the last nail in the PM’s coffin”, says head of Czech Transparency International after EU Audit
Czech PM angrily rejects preliminary EU report finding him in ‘conflict of interest’
Largest protest since 1989 on Prague’s Wenceslas square as battle rages on for the PM’s political future
Czech politicians condemn draft Russian bill as attempt to rewrite history