Starting price for Veleslavín Chateau in Prague set at CZK 382 mn

The Ministry of Culture has approved plans to auction off the dilapidated historic Veleslavín Chateau in Prague on November 30, with the minimum sale price set at CZK 382 million.

The Baroque chateau dates back to 1725 and was built for Wilhelmine Amalia of Brunswick-Lüneburg, the Holy Roman Empress. It includes a historic park spread out over three hectares. The site was last renovated in 1986.

The main building of the chateau complex currently houses a private medical facility, but that contract expires in December. The Municipality of Prague had expressed interest in buying the chateau via a direct sale.