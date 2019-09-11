Stanislav Fiala named Architect of Year

Ian Willoughby
11-09-2019
Stanislav Fiala has been named Czech Architect of the Year for his contribution to architecture over the last five years. He received the award at Prague’s CAMP venue on Tuesday night.

Fiala has designed dozens of original buildings, including the Špork Palace on Hybernská in Prague and the DRN Palace on the city’s Národní.

 
 
 
 
 
 
