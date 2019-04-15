Stalemate in Prague “S” derby marred by refereeing decision

Slavia Prague remain five points clear in Czech soccer’s top flight with two rounds of the regular season to go after a 1:1 draw with rivals Sparta Prague on Sunday evening. The hosts took the lead in the first half thanks to a header from Tomáš Souček before the visitors equalised with a wonderful strike from Srdjan Plavšič. However the main talking point of the game was a foul on Josef Hušbauer for which Slavia should have been awarded a penalty. The referee later admitted he had made a mistake in not pointing to the spot kick and instead penalising the player.