Stalemate in Prague “S” derby marred by refereeing decision

Ian Willoughby
15-04-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Slavia Prague remain five points clear in Czech soccer’s top flight with two rounds of the regular season to go after a 1:1 draw with rivals Sparta Prague on Sunday evening. The hosts took the lead in the first half thanks to a header from Tomáš Souček before the visitors equalised with a wonderful strike from Srdjan Plavšič. However the main talking point of the game was a foul on Josef Hušbauer for which Slavia should have been awarded a penalty. The referee later admitted he had made a mistake in not pointing to the spot kick and instead penalising the player.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 