St. Wenceslas Day to kick off month of centenary celebrations

St. Wenceslas Day or the Day of Czech Statehood, on September 28th, will kick off a month of nation-wide celebrations marking the centenary of the birth of Czechoslovakia.

Prague’s famous astronomical clock on Old Town Square which has been undergoing restoration work will start marking time again at 6pm on Friday.

State institutions will open their doors to the public and celebrations marking 100 years of Czech sport will be held at Prague Castle.

Throughout the month of October there will be exhibitions, concerts, theatre performances and street happenings celebrating the Czechoslovak centenary leading up to the highlight on October 28 – a grand military parade, the re-opening of the National Museum and a ceremony marking Czechoslovak Independence Day at Prague Castle.