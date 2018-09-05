Špotáková to inherit 2011 World Championships title

Czech javelin thrower Barbora Špotáková is set to inherit the 2011 World Champion title, after the Russian athlete Maria Abakumov was stripped of her gold because of doping. It is third World Championship gold medal for the 36-year-old Czech athlete.
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services