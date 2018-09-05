Špotáková to inherit 2011 World Championships title

Ruth Fraňková
05-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech javelin thrower Barbora Špotáková is set to inherit the 2011 World Champion title, after the Russian athlete Maria Abakumov was stripped of her gold because of doping. It is third World Championship gold medal for the 36-year-old Czech athlete.

Related articles
Czech Republic - Ukraine, photo: ČTK/Luděk Peřina

Sports News

Czech soccer manager Jarolím under fire after poor Nations League start; javelin pair represent Europe in Continental Cup; climber…

Sports News

Medals for Ogrodníková, Drahotová and Vrabcová Nývltová at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin, including historic result…
Dukla Prague - Viktoria Plzeň, photo: ČTK/Michal Kamaryt

Sports News

Title hopefuls Viktoria Plzeň, Sparta Prague and Slavia Prague all take three points as new season starts; Ogrodníková comes second…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 