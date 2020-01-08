Špotáková changes coach ahead of final Olympics

Czech javelin thrower Barbora Špotáková has parted company with her long-term coach Rudolf Černý. The world record holder, who is 38, will be trained by Jan Tylče for her last ever Olympic Games in Tokyo later this year.

Špotáková was trained by Černý for most of her career to date, though between 2010 and 2014 she was coached by men’s javelin legend Jan Železný and in 2015 prepared alone.