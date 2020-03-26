Sports: Prague Marathon, Ostrava Golden Spike postponed

Two more high-profile Czech-based sporting events have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic: the Prague Marathon and Golden Spike Ostrava, a major international track and field competition.
The Prague race was scheduled for May 3 and the Ostrava event for May 22. No substitute date for the marathon has been announced yet. The Golden Spike has been postponed until September 8. The Prague half-marathon is tentatively scheduled for September 6.
