Sports: Prague Half Marathon, Ostrava Golden Spike postponed

Two more high-profile Czech-based sporting events have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic: the Prague Half Marathon and Golden Spike Ostrava, a major international track and field competition.
The Prague race was scheduled for March 28 and the Ostrava event for May 22. The Prague Half Marathon is now scheduled for September 6 and the Golden Spike has been postponed until September 8. The Prague Marathon due to take place on May 3 has been cancelled with no new date yet set.
Czech researchers develop top-grade respirator for 3D printing
“I am taking it minute by minute” – Foreigners in the Czech Republic on quarantine and being cut off from their families
Czech Republic goes into quarantine to slow down coronavirus spread
A mask-tree as a form of solidarity
Czechs resort to making DIY facemasks in face of their shortage