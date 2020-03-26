Broadcast Archive

Sports: Prague Half Marathon, Ostrava Golden Spike postponed

Brian Kenety
26-03-2020
Two more high-profile Czech-based sporting events have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic: the Prague Half Marathon and Golden Spike Ostrava, a major international track and field competition.

The Prague race was scheduled for March 28 and the Ostrava event for May 22. The Prague Half Marathon is now scheduled for September 6 and the Golden Spike has been postponed until September 8. The Prague Marathon due to take place on May 3 has been cancelled with no new date yet set.

 
 
 
 
 
 
