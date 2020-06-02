Sports clubs to get coronavirus measures compensation from July

Sports clubs that have suffered financial losses due to government coronavirus measures can obtain subsidies from the special COVID-Sport programme from next month, the head of the National Sport Agency, Milan Hnilička, announced on Tuesday.

Some CZK 1 billion is available to sports organisations under the programme, which was approved by the government on Monday.

Clubs can apply for a grant to cover a maximum of half of their losses sustained due to being forced to close, expenses for cancelled or postponed events or rent they had to pay even when shut.