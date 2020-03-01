Spiritual Kvintet launches Goodbye Tour

The oldest Czech folk group Spiritual Kvintet will play the first of a string of 14 goodbye concerts in Prague’s Lucerna Hall on Sunday. The group is winding up a 60-year-long career on stage.
It will be playing its most popular hits including the Czech version of We shall Overcome. The group which has seen members come and go focussed largely on American spiritual and gospel songs gaining huge popularity during the communist years. It has released dozens of albums and performed thousands of concerts at home and abroad.
