Špilberk int'l music festival to feature Miloš Forman film scores

The 20th annual Špilberk International Music Festival gets underway on Wednesday evening with a ‘Romantic Carnival’ performed by the Brno Philharmonic. The open-air festival, held in the courtyard of the city’s iconic Špilberk Castle, lasts until August 22nd.
On Thursday, the acclaimed New York band The Klezmatics will be performing traditional Jewish folk music with a modern twist. Next Wednesday, the festival pays tribute to the late director Miloš Forman, featuring music from his films, including Valmont, Loves of a Blonde, Amadeus and Hair.
The Špilberk festival closes with a joint concert of the host Brno Philharmonic Orchestra and Janoska Ensemble of Slovak and Austrian musicians.
