Spell of warm weather set to continue into next week

Above-average temperatures are expected in the Czech Republic in the next week. According to a long-term forecast by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute, we can expect day-time highs of up to 18 degrees Celsius.
In the following three-week period, average daytime temperatures will drop to around 10 degrees Celsius. Rainfall over the next month should be average for the time of year.
