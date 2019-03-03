Spell of warm weather set to continue into next week

Ruth Fraňková
03-03-2019
Above-average temperatures are expected in the Czech Republic in the next week. According to a long-term forecast by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute, we can expect day-time highs of up to 18 degrees Celsius.

In the following three-week period, average daytime temperatures will drop to around 10 degrees Celsius. Rainfall over the next month should be average for the time of year.

 
 
 
 
