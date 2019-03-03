Speed skater Sáblíková sets new world record in 3,000 meters

The Czech speed skater Martina Sáblíková won the 3,000 meters race at the World Allround Championships in Calgary on Saturday, improving the almost 13-year-old world record held by Canadian Cindy Klassen.

The 31-year-old Czech covered the distance in a time of 3.53.31, three hundredths of a second below the time Klassen put down in March 2006.

The three-time Olympic champion also holds the world record on the 5 kilometers, which she set in February 2011 in Salt Lake City with a time of 6.42,66. Sáblíková is currently second in the overall competition, 2.8 seconds behind Miho Tagaki of Japan.