Speed skater Sáblíková sets new world record in 3,000 meters

Ruth Fraňková
03-03-2019
The Czech speed skater Martina Sáblíková won the 3,000 meters race at the World Allround Championships in Calgary on Saturday, improving the almost 13-year-old world record held by Canadian Cindy Klassen.

The 31-year-old Czech covered the distance in a time of 3.53.31, three hundredths of a second below the time Klassen put down in March 2006. 

The three-time Olympic champion also holds the world record on the 5 kilometers, which she set in February 2011 in Salt Lake City with a time of 6.42,66. Sáblíková is currently second in the overall competition, 2.8 seconds behind Miho Tagaki of Japan.

 
 
 
 
