Special theatre performances celebrate centenary

The National Theatre in Prague will mark the centenary with a performance of Bedřich Smetana’s opera Libuše, which was performed at the opening of the National Theatre in 1881 and is reserved for very special occasions. The performance will be proceeded by video mapping on the facade of the building.

The Dejvice Theatre in Prague is staging Vaclav Havel’s play Zítra to spustíme, or “ Tommorow‘s the Day!“ reflecting developments on the eve of the founding of the common state of Czechs and Slovaks on October 28th. This lesser known of Havel’s plays is also being performed at the Brno Theatre.