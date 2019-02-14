Special postage stamps to commemorate legendary Czech traveller

The Czech post released on Thursday a sheet of commemorative stamps marking the 100th birthday of the legendary Czech traveller, author and filmmaker Miroslav Zikmund. The stamps depict Mr Zikmund and his friend Jiří Hanzelka, who died in 2003.

The popular post-war explorers visited over 80 countries with their famous Tatra 87, made over 150 documentary films and wrote over 20 books about their adventures. Between 1947 and 1952 they also wrote a weekly show for Czechoslovak Radio, which was one of the station’s most popular programmes.