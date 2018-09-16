Special nation-wide concert of famous St. Ludmila oratorio marks Czechoslovak centenary

The Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir and 250 small choirs in towns and cities around the country joined together in a unique cultural event on Saturday to mark the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia.

They simultaneously performed the oratorio St. Ludmila by Antonín Dvořák. The performance from Prague’s Rudolfinum was broadcast on large outdoor screens in the cities where smaller choirs performed in tune with the Prague Philharmonic.

The event was the highlight of the international music festival Dvořákova Praha.