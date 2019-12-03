Special exhibit on Czech Olympian Věra Čáslavská opens up in Tokyo

A special exhibit has opened up in the Czech Centre in Tokyo mapping the life of gymnast Vera Čáslavská, who won seven Olympic gold medals in her career, three of them in Tokyo in 1964. Titled “Věra Čáslavská – The Road to Freedom“ it focuses not just on the Czech athlete’s sporting achievements, but also her activity in politics after the Velvet Revolution and her contributions in developing Czech-Japanese relations.

The free, public exhibition will run until January 31, 2020.