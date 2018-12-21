Special commission investigating mining accident

A special commission has been set up to investigate the cause of the accident at the ČSM mine. According to the Czech Mining Authority it is clear even now that the concentration of methane must have crossed permitted norms more than 4.5 times.
The incident is the worst mining accident in the Czech Republic since 1990, when 30 miners died in a fire at a mine near Karvina.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited the scene of the accident early on Friday, as did Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. Poland has declared Sunday a day of mourning for the victims of the tragedy.
