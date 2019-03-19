Speaker Vondráček to have audience with Pope Francis Thursday

The speaker of the Czech lower house, Radek Vondráček, will have a private audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Thursday. Mr. Vondráček told journalists on Tuesday that he would discuss church-state relations with the pontiff. The ANO politician said he would also raise the issue of the Roman Catholic Church’s charity work in the Czech Republic.

Mr. Vondráček will be accompanied by the speaker of the Slovak parliament, Andrej Danko. While in Rome the pair plan to mark the anniversary of the death of St. Cyril 1150 years ago.