Speaker of the Senate, Jaroslav Kubera, dies at 72

The speaker of the Senate Jaroslav Kubera has died at the age of 72, a spokesperson for the upper house reported on Monday. Mr. Kubera was reported to have been unexpectedly taken ill on his way to work and died shortly after in hospital. Jaroslav Kubera was elected head of the Senate in November of 2018. In previous years he served as mayor of Teplice (1994 to 2018).

Tributes are pouring in for the seasoned politician from across the political spectrum. Jaroslav Kubera was a fine man with a great sense of humour. When he took the helm in the Senate he gave things new dynamics, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš wrote on Twitter, extending heartfelt condolences to Jaroslav Kubera’s family.

President Miloš Zeman said via his spokesman: Although we had differences of opinion, I considered Jaroslav Kubera a friend. The news of his death touched me deeply.

The head of the Civic Democrats Petr Fiala, Kubera’s own party, said Kubera was a good and honest man, a defender of freedom and common sense.

The head of the centre-right TOP 09 party Markéta Adamova said Kubera would be remembered as a straightforward politician who always spoke his own mind. I did not always agree with him, but his attitude commanded respect, Adamova said.