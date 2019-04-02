Sparta Prague troll Chelsea after English club cocks up Europa League promo

Czech football club Sparta Prague have been poking fun at the English Premier League side Chelsea, which erroneously promoted an upcoming match between the sides.

Chelsea face Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals of the competition, with the first leg away in the Czech Republic a week on Thursday before the second leg at Stamford Bridge a week later.

But the Blues wrongly advertised tickets for a Sparta Prague contest.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Sparta wrote “Hi guys @ChelseaFC, we completely understand you are confused, since we are the most famous and most successful club from Prague. But this time you play against Slavia, sorry.”