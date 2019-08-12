Sparta boss rues naive defence after defeat at Mladá Boleslav

Sparta Prague manager Václav Jílek has accused his players of making trivial and naive mistakes in defence after a 3:4 defeat at Mladá Boleslav in Czech football’s First League on Sunday. Sparta have seven points out of a possible 15 after the first five rounds of the season.

Defending champions Slavia Prague are first on 13 points after a 1:0 win over Jablonec at the weekend. Viktoria Plzen were beaten 2:0 at home by Slovácko; last season’s runners-up have now failed to score in four games.