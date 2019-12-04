South Bohemian pathway awarded Leading Quality Trail certificate

A walking trail along the river Lužnice in South Bohemia has received a Leading Quality Trails - Best of Europe certificate, handed by the European Ramblers’ Association. It is the Czech Republic’s first walking route to secure this label.
The Leading Quality Trails are selected according to a number of criteria, including marking, signposting and network with other walking trails, as well as services for walkers along the trail or access points for transport.
The 55-kilometre trail runs through a popular tourist region in the vicinity of the historical town of Tábor. There are currently 19 walking trails in Europe bearing the Leading Quality Trails certificate.
