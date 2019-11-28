South Bohemia still affected by drought, despite humid weather

Despite a relatively humid and rainy November, some areas in the Czech Republic are still suffering from drought, according to the website InterSucho, which is mapping the current state of drought in the country.
South Bohemia and part of the Pilsen region are the worst affected, with the registered lack of moisture reaching into the deeper layers of soil in places.
According to a long-term weather forecast, precipitation in the next few days should be below-average for this time of year.
