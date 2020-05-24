Some restrictions to remain in place in Covid-19 hit Karviná

Some restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus will remain in place in Karviná in the Moravian Silesian Region on Monday, when they are eased elsewhere. It will not be possible to visit health facilities in the area or to have gatherings of over 100 people, officials said, after over 200 cases of the coronavirus were linked to an outbreak at Darkov mine.
The restrictions are expected to be kept in place in Karviná for at least another two weeks. Over 2,000 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the area since the local outbreak began.
First ever Indo-European settlement discovered on Czech Territory
How can foreigners travel to Czech Republic at present – and what may future hold?
Czech women might finally be allowed to drop the suffix -ová
iRozhlas: Landlords abandoning Airbnb as service faces closer oversight
Czechs, Germans, Austrians and Poles meet at closed borders