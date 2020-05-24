Some restrictions to remain in place in Covid-19 hit Karviná

Some restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus will remain in place in Karviná in the Moravian Silesian Region on Monday, when they are eased elsewhere. It will not be possible to visit health facilities in the area or to have gatherings of over 100 people, officials said, after over 200 cases of the coronavirus were linked to an outbreak at Darkov mine.

The restrictions are expected to be kept in place in Karviná for at least another two weeks. Over 2,000 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the area since the local outbreak began.