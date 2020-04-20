Some coronavirus restrictions lifted in first step to reopening Czech economy

Some restrictions imposed to help combat the spread of Covid-19 were lifted in the Czech Republic on Monday. In the first stage of a road map unveiled by the government last week, workshops operated by various artisans, farmers’ markets, car showrooms and car repair centres are now allowed to open, provided they meet certain hygiene criteria.

From next Monday shops under 200 square metres not in shopping malls will be allowed to reopen. On May 11 the same will apply to shops of over 1,000 square metres. More services will resume on May 27 while on June 8 shopping malls, restaurants and hotels will open again.

First year university students were also allowed to return on Monday for tuition in small groups.