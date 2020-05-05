Some arts institutions to reopen later than May 11

Not all Czech arts institutions will make use of the possibility to reopen, under certain restrictions, from next Monday. The head of Prague’s Archa Theatre, Ondřej Hrab, said the conditions imposed were too complicated and that it was aiming to restart on May 25, the date originally set under a government road map.

The CAMP architecture centre said it would wait until May 26 to reopen, while Palace Akropolis said it was planning to do so in early June.

From Monday Theatres and cinemas will be able to welcome a maximum of 100 guests. They will have to guarantee social distancing in their seating arrangements.