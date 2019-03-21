Some 9.6 percent of Czechs threatened by poverty

Around 9.6 percent of Czechs were threatened by poverty last year, according to data released by the Czech Statistics Office on Thursday. The number has grown by 0.6 percent on the previous year.
The poverty line is set at 11,963 crowns per individual and 25,122 per family with two children. The Czech Republic continues to rank among the EU countries with the lowest share of people under the poverty level.
The average monthly wage in the Czech Republic currently stands at 33,840 crowns.
Czech PM tells President Trump he wants to “make the Czech Republic great again“
March 15, 1939 – The day Czechoslovakia ceased to exist
Czech firms increasingly doing business with each other in euros
Prague tops post-communist capitals in Mercer quality of living survey
Onion patch yields unexpected treasure