Some 40,000 people attended this year’s Prague Quadrennial, the world’s largest exhibition of performance design and theatre architecture, organisers announced on Sunday. The Golden Triga Prize for best exposition was awarded to a team of authors from North Macedonia for their project This Building Truly Talks.

Prague Quadrennial was established in 1967 to bring the best of design for performance, scenography, and theatre architecture. The event traditionally takes place at Prague’s Exhibition Grounds and brings hundreds of events covering all kinds of modern dramatic and visual arts.