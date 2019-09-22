Some 220,000 visitors attend NATO Days

Some 220,000 visitors attended the annual NATO Days and Czech Airforce Days military show at the Mošnov airfield near Ostrava, which took place on Saturday and Sunday.

This year’s edition of the event, which is one of the largest military air shows in Europe, commemorate 70 years since the foundation of the NATO and 20 years since the Czech Republic’s accession to the alliance.

Among the biggest highlights were demonstrations of combat and rescue equipment, including the American C-5 Super Galaxy transport aircraft, as well as several aerobatic shows.