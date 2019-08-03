Some 2,000 people attend techno party in Čížkov

Police are monitoring a techno party in Čížkov, near the west Bohemian town of Pilsen, this weekend. Some 2,000 people are attending the event, which got underway on Friday night. Police have been dealing only with minor offences related to transportation and drug abuse, police spokeswoman told the Czech News Agency on Saturday.

This Saturday marks 15 years since an infamous police crack-down on a huge illegal techno music festival, known as Czechtek, which had spilled over onto private property. The intervention left dozens of people injured on both sides.