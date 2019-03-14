Some 1,350 people sought asylum in Czechia in 2018

14-03-2019
A total of 1,350 people applied for asylum in the Czech Republic last year, according to figures released by the European Union’s statistics office on Thursday.

Ukrainians traditionally made the most asylum requests, followed by Cubans and Georgians.

The overall number of people seeking asylum in the European Union dropped by 11 percent year-on-year to 580,000. Most of the asylum seekers came from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.

 
 
 
 
