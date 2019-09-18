Social Watch report: inequalities prevail in Czech Republic

The Czech branch of the NGO Social Watch, an international anti-poverty advocacy group, has criticized the Czech Republic for cheap labour, gender pay gaps and inequality in access to education. In its annual report for 2019 released on Wednesday, the group also criticizes the Czech government for not adopting any measures to reduce the effects of climate change.

According to the report, the Czech Republic is lacking long-term strategies to solve these problems and any improvement of the situation would be due to external influences rather than by the Czechs’ efforts.