Social Democrats want explanation over Babiš son kidnap claim

The Social Democrats, who are in government with ANO, have called on the latter’s leader Andrej Babiš to respond to suggestions his son was kidnapped. The Social Democrats’ deputy chairman Martin Netolický said they would analyse a report on TV station Seznam Zprávy in which Mr. Babiš’s son said he had been forcibly moved to the Crimea as his father wanted him to “disappear” out of the way of a corruption investigation.

The Social Democrats’ leader, Jan Hamáček, said the situation was serious and his party would not rule out any possible scenario as regards future cooperation with ANO.

The deputy leader of the opposition Civic Democrats, Alexandra Udženija, called on Mr. Babiš to resign as prime minister over the matter. Another opposition party, TOP 09, have also called for the PM to step down.

Mr. Babiš says his son is mentally ill and left the Czech Republic voluntarily. The PM is facing a criminal investigation into allegations he wrongly acquired CZK 50 million in EU subsidies for the Stork’s Nest complex near Prague. He says the case is politically motivated.