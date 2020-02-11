Social Democrats to discuss VAT rates on beer with ANO

The Social Democrats plan to raise the issue of VAT rates on beer with coalition partners ANO, the former’s MP Václav Votava said on Tuesday. The junior government party voted recently for a change in VAT on draught beer without thinking the matter through, Mr. Votava said.

The ANO-controlled Ministry of Finance has put forward a new system under which there would be different VAT rates on beer depending on where it was sold, with a lower rate in place at restaurants where the drink is consumed on the premises. The change, which has come in for a lot of online mockery, should take effect from May.