Social Democrats to decide on position ahead of no-confidence vote

Junior coalition partners the Social Democrats are to decide on Wednesday whether to support the ANO-led government of Andrej Babiš in a no-confidence vote at the end of the week. Social Democrats’ chairman Jan Hamáček is in favour of remaining in government with ANO but has suggested Mr. Babiš could go as prime minister; he has been embroiled in scandal since his son said Mr. Babiš had wanted him to “disappear” during a criminal investigation.

The Prague branch of the Social Democrats on Tuesday called on the national party to push for the prime minister’s removal.

ANO’s leadership has given its backing to Mr. Babiš ahead of the opposition-tabled no-confidence vote. The Communists say they will continue to support the minority cabinet on key votes.