Social Democrats slam Klaus for inciting public rebellion against restrictions

The Social Democrats of the ruling coalition have slammed the former Czech president, Václav Klaus, for inciting people to rebel against the government restrictions taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

In an interview for the news site Novinky.cz Klaus said he was alarmed by the restrictions imposed on businesses and freedom of movement, saying that the looming economic recession was, in his view, a much bigger threat than the coronavirus pandemic and someone should lead a public rebellion against the restrictions enforced.

Social Democrat leader Jan Hamáček said Mr. Klaus was acting irresponsibly by speaking as he did and that by downplaying the danger of the pandemic he was acting like the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un or the Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko.

Most world leaders are listening to the advice of epidemiologists and treating the matter seriously, Hamáček said.