Social Democrats sitting on fence on EC audit

Jan Hamáček, leader of the Social Democrats, a junior party in the ruling coalition, has said his party will not be taking part in a meeting called by the opposition Pirate Party in response to the EC audit alleged to have confirmed that the Czech prime minister has a conflict of interest.

The opposition centre-right parties are seeking coordinated action in response to the news and are calling for the audit to be made public.

The Social Democrats are refusing to be drawn into the dispute, with Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček telling journalists that the audit is primarily the problem of the prime minister’s ANO party.