Social Democrats set conditions for voting against no-confidence motion

The Social Democrats say all of the party’s MPs will vote against an opposition motion of no confidence in their coalition government with ANO next Wednesday, Czech Television reported. However, the coalition’s junior partner have set conditions for remaining in power with ANO.

The Social Democrats want the 2020 state budget to allow for the fulfillment of their programme targets, guaranteed independence of the judiciary and the resolution of the situation surrounding the minister of culture. The party’s occupant of that post had his resignation rejected by the president, who is due to hold talks with their nominee to replace next week.

The opposition has called the no-confidence vote over a European Commission preliminary audit that found Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in conflict of interest.