Social Democrats proposing compromise on disputed minimal wage hike

The Social Democratic Party has said it would be willing to raise the minimal wage by 1,200 crowns a month next year, instead of the 1,500 it had been pushing for.

Labour and Social Affairs Minister Jana Maláčová said after Monday’s coalition talks she considered this a fair compromise and a realistic option.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is in favour of a 1,000 crown hike, on the grounds that the hike should not excessively burden small and medium-size employers.

The minimal wage is currently 12, 200 crowns a month.