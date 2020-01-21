Social Democrats opposed to Havlíček getting second ministerial position

The Social Democrats, the junior partner in a government coalition with ANO, said they would prefer if the party found a new dedicated minister of transport rather than having the minister of industry trade, Karel Havlíček, hold both portfolios. The party are also against the planned merger of the ministries of transport and industry and trade.

The head of the Social Democrats deputies group, Jan Chvojka, said the party would raise the matter at a meeting of the coalition council.

The Communists, who support the minority government on key votes, are also against the changes that have followed Monday’s sacking of Vladimír Kremlík as transport minister.

Communist leader Vojtěch Filip said he believed the handing of a second ministerial position to Mr. Havlíček would be a temporary situation.