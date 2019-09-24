Social Democrats not to support move to take Zeman to Constitutional Court

In a vote scheduled for Thursday, the Social Democrats will not support taking President Miloš Zeman to the Constitutional Court for gross violation of the constitution, Novinky.cz reported on Tuesday. Representatives of the junior party in the governing coalition announced their intentions after a deputies’ group meeting.

The bill, which has already been approved by the Senate, would need the votes of three-fifths of the country’s 200 MPs to be passed. This is seen as very unlikely.

The senators behind the move initially accused the president and his staff of seeking to influence the judiciary. Seven other charges of violating the constitution have also been levelled against him, including not acting in line with official foreign policy and failing to remove or appoint a government minister.